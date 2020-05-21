New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 31,500 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 703,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Elanco Animal Health worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.