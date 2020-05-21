New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.48% of QTS Realty Trust worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -215.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,435 shares of company stock worth $20,682,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

