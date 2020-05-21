New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of NiSource worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

NYSE:NI opened at $23.08 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

