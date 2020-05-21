New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.72% of Timken worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

TKR opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

