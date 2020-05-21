New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Alleghany worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,339,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alleghany by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE Y opened at $498.90 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $695.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.75.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

