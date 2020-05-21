New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of Etsy worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17,395.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 123.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $88.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Etsy’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,336,028. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

