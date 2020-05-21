New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,467 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth $29,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

