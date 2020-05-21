New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Black Knight worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,700 shares of company stock valued at $21,773,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKI. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

