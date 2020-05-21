New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Citizens Financial Group worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFG opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

