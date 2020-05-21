New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 52,405 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Universal Health Services worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $629,416,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,413,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after buying an additional 859,321 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,145,000 after buying an additional 172,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,077,000 after buying an additional 391,921 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.23.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.31. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.