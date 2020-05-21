New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Fidelity National Financial worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

