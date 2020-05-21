New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of FOX worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of FOX by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FOX by 11.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 163,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Shares of FOXA opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

