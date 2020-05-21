New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,970 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Kemper worth $14,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kemper by 41.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 33.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

