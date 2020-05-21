New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Avalara worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $103.81 on Thursday. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,211 shares of company stock valued at $18,163,343. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

