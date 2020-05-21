New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.44 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $463.75 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.66 and a 12 month high of $479.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $421.32 and its 200-day moving average is $379.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.