New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.42% of Eaton Vance worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the first quarter worth $45,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 272.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Eaton Vance from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.