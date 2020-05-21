New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.81 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 171,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $175.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

