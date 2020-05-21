New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.12 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Juniper Networks worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

