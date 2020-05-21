New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.52 Million Stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,903 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Mylan worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYL. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth $798,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth $797,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Mylan by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 722,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60,470 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Mylan by 58.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 136,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

