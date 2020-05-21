New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.72 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,506 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Universal Display worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Universal Display by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $151.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.50. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

