New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.36 Million Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

