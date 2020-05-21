New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Shares of BAH opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

