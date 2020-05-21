New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 102,314 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.39% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,483,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,492,000. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,311,000. Advent International Corp MA increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 565,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 327,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wood & Company downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. CSFB lowered their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

