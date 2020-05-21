New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,797 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Zendesk worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 346.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 994.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $51,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $326,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,860 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,534. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zendesk from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

NYSE ZEN opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

