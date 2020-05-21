New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,620 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.84% of EnerSys worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENS. Sidoti lowered their price target on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

