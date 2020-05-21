New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of KeyCorp worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Argus lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

