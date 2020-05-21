New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of United Rentals worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,725,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

