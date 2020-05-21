New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of SVB Financial Group worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $194.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $192,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,192 shares of company stock worth $775,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

