New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,500 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of ONEOK worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

