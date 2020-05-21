New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,713 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,713 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Southern Copper by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $5,712,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCCO opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. Southern Copper Corp has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

