New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,190 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.81% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.