New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,331 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,331 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of LKQ worth $17,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $25.52 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

