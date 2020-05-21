New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,800 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Huntington Bancshares worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,107,000 after buying an additional 1,606,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after purchasing an additional 754,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,129,000 after purchasing an additional 328,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,193,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,787,000 after purchasing an additional 605,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

