New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 75,900 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

NYSE RF opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

