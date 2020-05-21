New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,769 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Commerce Bancshares worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 104.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

