New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 22,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 230,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYT traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.61. 1,632,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,088. New York Times has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.88 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

