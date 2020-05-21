NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 47,035.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,751 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.89. 1,740,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,912. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.