NewSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after acquiring an additional 602,047 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,479,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average is $184.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

