Newton (NEW) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. In the last week, Newton has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $759,268.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.02118374 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00090248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00177336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

