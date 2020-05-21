Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Up 8.4% in May

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 809,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $651.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

