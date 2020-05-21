Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Short Interest Update

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 333,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NCBS stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.98. 31,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.84. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,848.90. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

