Nimiq (NIM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $276,500.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Nimiq has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $276,500.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,346.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.38 or 0.02218862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.11 or 0.02536938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00468323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00677991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00068224 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00503642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,783,240,695 coins and its circulating supply is 5,957,240,695 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.