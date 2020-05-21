NIO (NIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. NIO has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.