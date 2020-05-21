Niobio Cash Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $39,535.70 and approximately $70.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

