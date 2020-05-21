NOIA Network Price Tops $0.0167 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $101,812.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.03533354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,459,912 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

