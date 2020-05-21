Noir (NOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $363,052.06

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Noir has a total market cap of $363,052.06 and approximately $649.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.02106399 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00178883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00042482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,351,410 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.