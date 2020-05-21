Noku Price Reaches $0.0489 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Noku token can currently be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a market cap of $1.16 million and $1,130.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noku has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.02132043 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00178199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.