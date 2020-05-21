Nomura Instinet Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $130.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Nomura Instinet from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.08.

LOW stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,896,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,967. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

