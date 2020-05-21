Nomura Instinet Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $135.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Nomura Instinet from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

TGT stock opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Target has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

