Nomura Raises TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $137.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Nomura from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,235. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $149.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 60.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 87,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after buying an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at about $22,773,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.0% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 375,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after buying an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

